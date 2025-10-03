Henry County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – The Henry County Grand Jury recently convened to consider indictments against the following individuals.

-KYLE E. WITT, age 19, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and one count of Violation of Speed Limits.

-SEAN E. ZACHEL, age 41, of Bowling Green, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Domestic Violence.

-CHRISTOPHER WOFFORD, age 47, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Disrupting Public Services, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

-PHILIP J. TERRY, age 34, of North Baltimore, OH, was indicted on three counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs.

-MARC T. SCHLAMERSDORF, age 27, of Etna Green, IN, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

-JESSE V. WHITEHEAD, age 35, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

-DESMOND B. YARNELL, age 34, of Liberty Center, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Unlawful Restraint.

-JUSTIN TRAVIS, age 37, of Deshler, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Endangering Children.

-JAMES SMITHHISLER, age 71, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Rape and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.