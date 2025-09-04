Henry County Grand Jury Returns 14 Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – Gwen Howe-Gebers, Henry County Prosecuting Attorney, announces the following individuals who were indicted by the Henry County Grand Jury on August 27, 2025:

-BRENT R. REYNOLDS, age 60, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence.

-CHELSEA R. MASON, age 34, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Obstructing Official Business, and one count of Lights on Motor Vehicles.

-EMILEE R. PARCHER, age 25, of Holgate, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and two counts of OVI.

-STONE A. MEYER, age 30, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering, one count of Obstructing Official Business (F5), three counts of Assault, and one count of Escape.

-LORENZO V. ESCOBAR, age 34, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Evidence (F3) and one count of Possession of Cocaine (F5).

-SEAN E. ZACHEL, age 41, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Stop after a Nonpublic Road Accident (F5) and one count of Failure to Reinstate a License (UM).

-AYMIR D. SANDERS, age 26, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault (F2).

-ANDREW F. BOWERMAN, age 52, of Deshler, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering (F5), one count of Criminal Trespass (M4), one count of Obstructing Official Business (M2), and one count of Resisting Arrest (M2), Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer (F4) and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools (F5), one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering (M2), and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (M1).

-ANGELA M. SPENCER, age 45, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F5) and one count of Endangering Children (M1).

-BUD JAY SAWYER, age 46, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F5).

-DAVID D. CHILCOTE, age 57, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Misuse of the 9-1-1 System (F5).

-JOSALYNN E. JONES, age 32, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Misuse of Credit Cards (M1) and one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class (F5).

-TRICIA M. PATTERSON, age 39, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Evidence (F3), one count of OVI (M1), one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F5), and one count of Negligent Assault (M3).

-SHAWANNAH E. LOWE, age 35, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F5) and one count of Possession of Cocaine (F3).