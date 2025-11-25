Henry County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 15 Individuals

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Henry County Grand Jury convened recently to consider indictments charging individuals with Henry County crimes, according to the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-CHRISTOPHER JASO, age 27, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence.

-MATTHEW A. HUNER, age 50, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-ERIN M. HUNER, age 34, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-SHANE E. DONLEY, age 32, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Disrupting Public Services, and one count of Violating a Protection Order.

-CHRISTINA A. PADILLA, age 34, of Defiance, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class.

-KATHERINE C. TODY, age 40, of Hamler, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance.

-MICHAEL A. MARTINEZ, age 36, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Domestic Violence.

-SABRI TASDEMIR, age 24, of Fairview, NJ, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault and one count of Domestic Violence.

-AMANDA F. FAHRER, age 24, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of Assault, one count of Resisting Arrest, and one count of Obstructing Official Business.

-JULIO RAY VARGAS, age 50, of Napoleon, was indicted on two counts of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class.

-JERRY W. BROWN, age 28, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

-KATHERINE J. LUCAS, age 41, of Liberty Center, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

-ZACHARY S. MINNICH, age 30, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools.

-MOHAMMED AL NADHARI, age 29, of Dexter, MO, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-BUD JAY SAWYER, age 46, of Bryan, was indicted on one count of Identity Fraud, one count of Theft, and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.