Roger Kibbee (1939 – 2025)

(Born In Wauseon)

Mr. Roger Neal Kibbee, 86, of Sylvester, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 17, 2025.

A celebration of life service was conducted on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Philema Road Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Christian officiating.

Born on July 3, 1939, in Wauseon, OH, Mr. Kibbee was the son of the late Harry Wilson Kibbee and Phyllis Head Kibbee. He drove over 4 million miles as a truck driver and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Roger was a talented wood craftsman and greatly enjoyed the outdoors. He was a faithful member of Philema Road Baptist Church where he took great pride in volunteering in security of the church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Ellen Kibbee of Sylvester; children, Tammy Kennedy and Patrick of Winter Haven, FL, Wendy Kibbee of Luna Pier, MI, and Becky Davidson and Joel of Temperance, MI; step-children, Sarah Sampson of Bryan, OH, Tracey Jones and Hal of Leesburg, Jennifer Nix of Auburndale, FL, and Roger Neal Jackson and Christina of Polk City, FL; brother, Richard Kibbee of Davenport, FL; sister, Sharon Seaman of Wauseon, OH; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Philema Road Baptist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared on the website of Hall and Hall Funeral Home at www.hallandhallfh.com.

