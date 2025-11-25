Dennis “Denny” DeBolt (1951 – 2025)

(Liberty Center Resident)

Dennis “Denny” Ray DeBolt, age 74, of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, November 23, 2025, at Henry County Community Hospital in Napoleon after a valiant battle with cancer.

He was born in Toledo on August 20, 1951, to the late Donald Ray DeBolt and Jessie Elizabeth (Haupricht) DeBolt.

Denny graduated from Rogers High School and went on to a lifelong career as an electrician and welder in the IBEW Local #8. On August 2, 1994, he married Denise Stambaugh in Wauseon and together shared 31 loving years.

Denny was known for racing motorcycles and shooting at the gun range. He enjoyed watching sports, especially NFL and college football, and was a diehard Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Denny cherished time spent working on and rebuilding motorcycles, watching the birds and squirrels out his front window, and snuggling with his wiener dogs, George and Gracie.

He is survived by his wife, Denise DeBolt; three daughters, Randee (Chris), Andrea (Mike) and Suzanne (Mikey); five grandchildren, Megan, Madi, Michael, Ryan and Brooke; along with many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Don.

In accordance with Denny’s request, there will be no public services. Special thanks to the entire medical team and nursing staff at Henry County Community Hospital, for caring for Denny like he was family.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider the Henry County Community Hospital, 1600 East Riverview Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545 in Denny’s name.

Messages of condolence can be shared through our website at www.BarnesFuneralChapel.com.