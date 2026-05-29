John H. Bitler (1939 – 2026)

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(33 Years Serving Village Of Montpelier)

John H. Bitler, 86, of Montpelier, Ohio, and formerly of Minster, Ohio, passed away on May 25, 2026, at Hillside Country Living Nursing Home in Bryan.

Born on Sept. 27, 1939, in Wapakoneta, Ohio, he was the son of John William and Lucille Iona (Wilgus) Bitler, both of whom preceded him in death.

John grew up in Minster, Ohio, where he began a lifelong career in public utilities and wastewater management. He started working at the wastewater treatment plant in Minster in 1958, remaining there until 1961.

He later moved to Wadsworth, Ohio, where he continued his work in wastewater treatment from 1961 to 1969. In 1969, John relocated to West Hollywood, Florida, to work at a water treatment facility before moving to Montpelier in 1971.

In Montpelier, John was hired as Superintendent of the wastewater treatment plant, a position he held for four years before becoming Superintendent of Utilities for another four years.

He later served as Village Administrator—later known as Village Manager—for the remainder of his career until his retirement in 2004. In total, John dedicated 33 years of service to the Village of Montpelier and was respected for his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to the community.

Throughout his career, John remained active in numerous professional organizations, including the American Water Works Association and the Water Pollution Control Federation. He also served for many years as a board member of AMP Ohio.

A proud veteran of the United States Army, John carried a strong sense of duty and service throughout his life. He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier since 2004. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles, both in Montpelier.

John is survived by his children, Douglas (Vicie) Bitler of Springfield, Ohio, and Debra (Jeff) Lehmann of Bryan, Ohio; five grandchildren, Chelsea Bitler, A.J. (Chiara) Lehmann, Josh (Kelly) Lehmann, Zach Bitler, and Dylan Lehmann; a great-grandson Crew Lehmann and his brothers, Jim Bitler of Celina, Ohio, and Thomas Bitler of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jeff Bitler; and his former wife, Sandra (Boesel) Stickan.

A private memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Hillside Country Living Activity Fund.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.