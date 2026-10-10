Hicksville Bank, Edgerton Branch Now Part Of Interra Credit Union

PRESS RELEASE GOSHEN, INDIANA – Interra Credit Union completed its acquisition of The Hicksville Bank after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and fulfilling the requirements needed to close the transaction. The acquisition expands Interra Credit Union’s footprint into northwest Ohio and strengthens its presence in northeast Indiana through four additional branches located in Hicksville and Edgerton, Ohio, and Auburn and Grabill, Indiana.

“This acquisition brings together two financial institutions that share a deep commitment to the people and communities they serve,” said Amy Sink, President and Chief Executive Officer of Interra Credit Union. “This next chapter is about continuing the relationships The Hicksville Bank has built over generations while bringing new opportunities and resources to the communities Interra Credit Union is now proud to serve.”

From everyday banking and saving to buying a home, supporting a farm, or growing a business, Interra Credit Union is ready to help meet the needs of today while creating opportunities for tomorrow.

“Building on The Hicksville Bank’s legacy, our goal is to be the trusted financial partner these communities can count on for their future,” said Andy Marshall, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Interra Credit Union. “Whether someone is navigating a challenge, planning a milestone, or pursuing a new opportunity, we want Interra Credit Union to be the place they turn for answers and support.”

Following the closing, Interra Credit Union will communicate directly with The Hicksville Bank customers about credit union membership and any actions they may need to take. In the meantime, customers can continue to count on the people, locations, and relationships they know.

As Interra welcomes The Hicksville Bank customers and communities, the focus remains simple: honor what has been built, embrace what’s ahead and continue showing up for the people who make these communities special. Two Legacies. One Future.

About Interra Credit Union.

Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, Indiana, was chartered in 1932 and has assets over $2 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 24 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 325 full and part-time employees serving over 90,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Marshall, and Noble counties in Indiana, along with an Interra Business Center serving St. Joseph County, and offers convenient online services at interracu.com.

— Press Release

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