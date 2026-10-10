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Thursday Night Twilight Bowling League Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fundraiser

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Women bowlers of the Thursday Night Twilight League wearing pink at Bryan LanesPHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
TWILIGHT LEAGUE FUNDRAISER … For over ten years, the Thursday Night Women’s Twilight Bowling League at Bryan Lanes held its annual fundraiser as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Thursday, October 8. Pictured above are members of the Twilight League, including two bowlers who are breast cancer survivors. A total of 43 women bowlers participated in this year’s fundraising event, raising $160. All of the proceeds went to the local cancer society.

 

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