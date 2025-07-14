Hicksville Police Searching For Suspect In Connection To Home Invasion

PRESS RELEASE – On July 14, 2025, at 3:11 a.m. the Defiance County 911 Center received a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a residence in the 100 block of N. Bryan Street, Village of Hicksville.

The suspect was confronted by the homeowner as the suspect was entering the residence. The suspect fled on foot from the residence. Hicksville Police Department, Hicksville Police K-9 Unit, and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence.

Hicksville Police K-9 tracked suspect to a residence in 200 block of W. High Street. Hicksville Police Department and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office searched the area and residence and did not locate anyone.

It is unknown if suspect fled in a vehicle from 200 block of W. High Street and if the suspect is armed with any weapon.

The suspect is described as male, unknown race, light complected, 5’3 to 6’0, thin build, thin mustache, wearing black sleeveless shirt and red shorts.

If anyone has any information about the burglary or has camera footage in 100 block N. Bryan Street and the 200 block of W. High Street, please call the Hicksville Police Department at 419- 542-6661. You can remain anonymous.

Tips or Leads can be submitted to Hicksville Police Department’s Facebook page. We encourage residents to lock doors and be vigilant about suspicious activity and report these incidents to your local law enforcement agency immediately when you see something.