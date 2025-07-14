Larry Lloyd (1942 – 2025)

(Attended Stryker Local Schools)

Larry Lloyd went home to be with our Lord and Savior on July 13, 2025.

He was born on April 11th, 1942 to his mother Beatrice Lloyd in Williams County, OH.

He attended Stryker Local Schools. He worked at ARO for 35 years before retiring as a machine repair man.

Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen (Ewers) Lloyd. Four children Scott (Sandy) Carlin of Bryan OH, Brian (Lisa) Carlin of Bryan OH, Michele Lloyd of Stryker OH and Jason (Betsy) Lloyd of West Unity OH. Six grandchildren Brett (Brittany) Carlin, McKenzie and Caleb Carlin, Mattison, Grayson and Carson Lloyd. Four great grandchildren Zoi, Kolbie, Oakley and Asher Carlin. His siblings Harold (Donna) Lloyd, Carol (George) Cox, Dave Lloyd, Fanny (Calvin) Stanz, Diane (Larry) Tressler, Kathy (Larry) Stevens, Randy (Kathy) Lloyd, Sherry (Randy) Stalhood and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, daughter in-law Stacy Carlin and sister in-law Virginia (Jenny) Lloyd.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, rodeo, spending time with family, and anything John Wayne.

Larry was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation for Larry will take place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Bridging the Gap Church in Stryker.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 12pm, with Pastor Scott Carlin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

