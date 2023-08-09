High Achievers 4-H Club Hold Summer Meetings

On June 11, 2023 the High Achievers met for their meeting. We discussed community service projects or helping at the fairgrounds and/or doing the lunch program at pioneer.

We prepared for the July 4th parade in Kunkle and selling bottled water and popsicles. We discussed ideas of fun things for our group to do like mudstock glass, going to the zoo, or McKinney Glass Blowing.

We handed out 50/50 tickets to sell as a fundraiser, with the drawing being held on August 13th.

The Cloverbuds made little fairy gardens. Allison Zuver presented First Aid kits and why they are important and gave each member a kit made by her. Multiple club members did demonstrations of their projects. Included are some pictures.

The High Achievers 4-H group’s next meeting was held on July 30. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge were recited before old business was reviewed.

Our group made $56.07 at the Kunkle parade selling water and cozies. Nine members attended.

The club then discussed fun things to do with money and what to do for a community project.

The meeting then went into new business with the community project being done on August 7, 2023 to help the junior fair board at the fairgrounds.

It was voted on going to Mudsock Glass as a fun night on August 15, 2023. Ideas and planning of 4-H booth discussed.

Cloverbuds made a fun project for the 4-H booth at the fair. The next meeting is scheduled for August 13, 2023 and we will do 50/50 drawing.