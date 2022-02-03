GIRLS BASKETBALL
Evergreen @ Archbold (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 12th @ 1pm)
Bryan @ Liberty Center (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 5th @ 1pm)
Delta @ Swanton (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 7th @ 6pm
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 7th @ 6pm)
Edon @ North Central (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb 12th @ 1pm)
Holgate @ Fayette (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb 12th @ 1pm)
Montpelier @ Pettisville (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 5th @ 1pm)
Stryker @ Hilltop (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 12th @ 1pm)
Edgerton @ Hicksville (POSTPONED; Reschedule for Feb. 7th @ 6pm)
Be the first to comment on "High School Athletic Cancellations/Postponements For Thursday, February 3rd"