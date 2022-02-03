High School Athletic Cancellations/Postponements For Thursday, February 3rd

Posted By: Newspaper Staff February 3, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Evergreen @ Archbold (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 12th @ 1pm)

Bryan @ Liberty Center (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 5th @ 1pm)

Delta @ Swanton (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 7th @ 6pm

Patrick Henry @ Wauseon (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 7th @ 6pm)

Edon @ North Central (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb 12th @ 1pm)

Holgate @ Fayette (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb 12th @ 1pm)

Montpelier @ Pettisville (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 5th @ 1pm)

Stryker @ Hilltop (POSTPONED; Rescheduled for Feb. 12th @ 1pm)

Edgerton @ Hicksville (POSTPONED; Reschedule for Feb. 7th @ 6pm)

 

Be the first to comment on "High School Athletic Cancellations/Postponements For Thursday, February 3rd"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*