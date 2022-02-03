Ted Campbell (1938-2022)

Facebook

Ted E. Campbell, 83, of Columbus, passed away at 7:14 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Columbus Transitional Care.

Ted was born in Bryan, Ohio, on Feb. 8, 1938, to Paul H. Campbell and Iva Mock Campbell. He married Sherry Struben on July 13, 1974.

Ted graduated from Bryan High School, Class of 1957, in Bryan, Ohio. He started doing photography in high school which led to him opening his own photography business, Campbell’s Creative Photography, in 1962.

He was an active member of (PAPA) Professional Aerial Photography Association, where he held numerous offices. He loved traveling, yard work, but most of all spending time with his family.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Campbell; children, Toni (Kirk) Wyse of Bryan, Ohio, Todd (Robin) Campbell of Bryan, Ohio, Tami (Gary) Lucas of Tiburon, California, Tara Linney of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Tarla (Cathy Martoccia) Campbell of Columbus, Indiana; a brother, Tom (Kuniko) Campbell of Mill Valley, California; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home.