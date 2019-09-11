High School Scoreboard For September 10th

VOLLEYBALL
Wauseon 3 Delta 0
Bryan 3 Swanton 2
Evergreen 3 Archbold 2
Fairview 3 Edgerton 0
Fayette 3 Toledo Waite 0
BOYS GOLF
Pettisville 166 North Central 176
Fayette 161 Stryker 195
Montpelier 163 Wauseon 171
Bryan 162 Patrick Henry 201 Liberty Center 239
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold 207 Edgerton 259
Wauseon 210 Montpelier 240 Defiance 244
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold 5 Ayersville 0
Bryan 5 Defiance 0
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold 7 Swanton 1
Bryan 1 Delta 0
Wauseon 5 Liberty Center 0
Toledo Christian 4 Pettisville 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Miller City 3 Delta 0
