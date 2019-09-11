High School Scoreboard For September 10th

Posted By: Nate Calvin September 10, 2019

VOLLEYBALL

Wauseon 3 Delta 0

Bryan 3 Swanton 2

Evergreen 3 Archbold 2

Fairview 3 Edgerton 0

Fayette 3 Toledo Waite 0

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville 166 North Central 176

Fayette 161 Stryker 195

Montpelier 163 Wauseon 171

Bryan 162 Patrick Henry 201 Liberty Center 239

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold 207 Edgerton 259

Wauseon 210 Montpelier 240 Defiance 244

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 5 Ayersville 0

Bryan 5 Defiance 0

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold 7 Swanton 1

Bryan 1 Delta 0

Wauseon 5 Liberty Center 0

Toledo Christian 4 Pettisville 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Miller City 3 Delta 0

