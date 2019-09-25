High School Scoreboard For September 24th

GIRLS GOLF

Division II Sectionals

*Indicates teams moving on to Districts

*Gibsonburg 361 *Otsego 368 *Wauseon 385 Archbold 408 Evergreen 410 Rossford 416 Edgerton 427 Lake 439 Eastwood 449 Montpelier 479 Tinora 526 Genoa 557

Individuals advancing to Districts: Madalynn Peluso (Evergreen) 90, Alyssa Haynes (Rossford) 91, Kimberly Zoltani (Lake) 93

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Holgate 18 Edgerton 48 Antwerp 89 Hicksville 104 Edon 127

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Edgerton 29 Antwerp 50 Holgate 53

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold 5 Delta 0

Bryan 2 Liberty Center 0

Wauseon 5 Evergreen 0

Kalida 3 Pettisville 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold 4 Continental 2

Genoa 10 Delta 0

VOLLEYBALL

Tinora 3 Edgerton 0

Swanton 3 Delta 0

Patrick Henry 3 Evergreen 2

Bryan 3 Liberty Center 0

North Central 3 Montpelier 0

Pettisville 3 Stryker 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 5 Toledo Christian 0

Ayersville 3 Wauseon 2

