High School Scoreboard For September 24th

GIRLS GOLF
Division II Sectionals
*Indicates teams moving on to Districts
- *Gibsonburg 361
- *Otsego 368
- *Wauseon 385
- Archbold 408
- Evergreen 410
- Rossford 416
- Edgerton 427
- Lake 439
- Eastwood 449
- Montpelier 479
- Tinora 526
- Genoa 557
Individuals advancing to Districts: Madalynn Peluso (Evergreen) 90, Alyssa Haynes (Rossford) 91, Kimberly Zoltani (Lake) 93
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Holgate 18 Edgerton 48 Antwerp 89 Hicksville 104 Edon 127
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Edgerton 29 Antwerp 50 Holgate 53
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold 5 Delta 0
Bryan 2 Liberty Center 0
Wauseon 5 Evergreen 0
Kalida 3 Pettisville 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold 4 Continental 2
Genoa 10 Delta 0
VOLLEYBALL
Tinora 3 Edgerton 0
Swanton 3 Delta 0
Patrick Henry 3 Evergreen 2
Bryan 3 Liberty Center 0
North Central 3 Montpelier 0
Pettisville 3 Stryker 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold 5 Toledo Christian 0
Ayersville 3 Wauseon 2
