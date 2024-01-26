High School Sports Schedule For Friday, January 26, 2024

VARSITY BOWLING
Swanton @ Tinora 4pm
Bryan @ Liberty Center 4pm
Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 4pm
Evergreen @ Delta 4pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Swanton @ Liberty Center 4:45pm
Delta @ Archbold 6pm
Patrick Henry @ Bryan 6pm
Fayette @ North Central 6pm
Edon @ Pettisville 6pm
Montpelier @ Hilltop 6pm
Stryker @ Holgate 6pm
Fairview @ Edgerton 6pm
BOYS WRESTLING
Archbold/Evergreen @ St. Marys CC Duals 2:30pm
Delta/Swanton @ Lima Central Catholic Invite 5:30pm
GIRLS WRESTLING
Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Swanton @ Iron Maiden Invite (Bellefontaine) 5pm