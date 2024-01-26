Close Menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Friday, January 26, 2024

No Comments1 Min Read

VARSITY BOWLING

Swanton @ Tinora 4pm

Bryan @ Liberty Center 4pm

Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 4pm

Evergreen @ Delta 4pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Delta @ Archbold 6pm

Patrick Henry @ Bryan 6pm

Fayette @ North Central 6pm

Edon @ Pettisville 6pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 6pm

Stryker @ Holgate 6pm

Fairview @ Edgerton 6pm

BOYS WRESTLING

Archbold/Evergreen @ St. Marys CC Duals 2:30pm

Delta/Swanton @ Lima Central Catholic Invite 5:30pm

GIRLS WRESTLING

Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Swanton @ Iron Maiden Invite (Bellefontaine) 5pm

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply