High School Sports Schedule For Friday, May 6th, 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

BASEBALL

Morenci (MI) @ Fayette 5pm (CANCELED)

Delta @ Patrick Henry 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/11)

Archbold @ Montpelier 5pm (CANCELED)

Bryan @ Defiance 5pm (CANCELED)

Evergreen @ Sand Creek (MI) 5pm (CANCELED)

Cardinal Stritch @ Swanton 5pm (CANCELED)

Edon @ Wauseon 5pm (CANCELED)

Liberty Center @ Edgerton 5pm (CANCELED)

SOFTBALL

Defiance @ Archbold 5pm (CANCELED)

Delta @ Patrick Henry 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/11)

Evergreen @ Bryan 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/9)

Montpelier @ Wauseon 5pm (CANCELED)

Hilltop @ Edgerton 5pm (CANCELED)

Edon @ Prairie Heights 6pm (CANCELED)

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ NBTL Tournament 9am (@ Bryan) (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/7)

TRACK & FIELD

Bryan/Edon/Swanton @ Antwerp Invitational 4:30pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/9)

Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills Invitational 4:30pm (field events only) STILL ON

Wauseon @ Elmwood Invitational 4:30pm (CANCELED)