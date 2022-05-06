Williams County Department Of Job & Family Services Lobby To Reopen

Facebook

Bryan, Ohio – May 4, 2022 – Effective May 31, 2022, the lobby will re-open at Williams County Job and Family Services.In March of 2020, the COVID pandemic closed many businesses, and we struggled to meet the mandates imposed upon us and we all struggled to keep our workplaces safe for the public and employees.

Williams County Job and Family Services was no different. During the ensuing time period, Job and Family Services employees continued to work and learned how to perform their jobs in unique and different ways.

Many of our employees learned how to perform their duties remotely and some learned how to perform their duties face-to-face while protecting themselves from the COVID-19 virus.

We have invested in technology and other resources that allow us to serve our customers and we have continued to serve our customers despite the hurdles.

Our efforts included dedicated drop boxes, applications and forms available via our website as well as outside our office, and a dedicated Shared Services telephone number that allowed for faster processing for food stamps, medical insurance, and cash assistance. During much of the pandemic, our offices were open by appointment as needed.

We wish to thank all the dedicated employees of Williams County Job and Family Services for overcoming the difficulties forced on all of us during this difficult time.

Discussions have been on-going regarding re-opening the Job and Family Services lobby with the Williams County Board of Commissioners.

It has been agreed that we could safely do so because of the lifting of restrictions by the State of Ohio and the CDC.

While the lobby will re-open, we wish to emphasize that no one is required to come to the office to receive services.

We will continue to serve the public through our website, shared services lines and our drop boxes. Applications can be accessed outside our office as well as our websites.

Customers are encouraged to use the method that best works for them. We wish people to understand that while there may be wait time associated with accessing our services via telephone, many of services people wish to access can occur more quickly by calling in or via our websites: 419/636-8843 (FAX); 419/633-9080 (CSEA FAX); 800/937-2732 (CSEA); 800/750-0750 (OH RELAY)

To access programs for food stamps, medical, and other financial assistance: County Shared Service-1-844-640-6446; Fax-419-636-8843. Apply-benefits.ohio.gov.;E-mail-Williams_IM@jfs.ohio.gov; Drop box at 117 W. Butler St Bryan, OH; Drop box at 126 Empire St. Montpelier, OH at the Hope Center; County Website- williamscountyoh.gov

To report child abuse or neglect: 419-636-6725 Option 1; 419-636-8843 fax.

To access Child Support: www.jfs.ohio.gov/ocs; Email – Williams_csea@jfs.ohio.gov; Drop box at 117 W. Butler St Bryan, OH; Drop box at 126 Empire St. Montpelier, OH at the Hope Center.; 419-636-6725 Option 4; 419-633-9080 fax

Workforce and job search assistance are available at the Ohio Means Jobs Center located at 1425 East High Street in Bryan, Ohio or by calling 419-633-5250