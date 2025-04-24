High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 24, 2025

VARSITY SOFTBALL
NWOAL
Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Bryan 5pm
Delta @ Swanton 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 5pm
BBC
North Central @ Fayette 5pm
Edon @ Pettisville 5pm
Hilltop @ Montpelier 5pm
Stryker @ Holgate 5pm
GMC
Tinora @ Edgerton 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
NWOAL
Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Bryan 5pm
Delta @ Swanton 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 5pm
BBC
North Central @ Fayette 5pm
Edon @ Pettisville 5pm
Hilltop @ Montpelier 5pm
Stryker @ Holgate 5pm
GMC
Tinora @ Edgerton 5pm
BOYS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Rossford 4:30pm
Bluffton @ Bryan 5pm