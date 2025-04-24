Close Menu
Thursday, April 24
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 24, 2025

VARSITY SOFTBALL

NWOAL

Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Bryan 5pm
Delta @ Swanton 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 5pm

BBC

North Central @ Fayette 5pm
Edon @ Pettisville 5pm
Hilltop @ Montpelier 5pm
Stryker @ Holgate 5pm

GMC

Tinora @ Edgerton 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

NWOAL

Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Bryan 5pm
Delta @ Swanton 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 5pm

BBC

North Central @ Fayette 5pm
Edon @ Pettisville 5pm
Hilltop @ Montpelier 5pm
Stryker @ Holgate 5pm

GMC

Tinora @ Edgerton 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Rossford 4:30pm
Bluffton @ Bryan 5pm

 

 

