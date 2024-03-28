Close Menu
Thursday, March 28, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, March 28, 2024

No Comments1 Min Read

VARSITY BASEBALL

Evergreen @ Otsego 4:45pm

Lake @ Swanton 5pm

Montpelier @ Edon 5pm

Wauseon @ Napoleon 5pm

Fort Wayne Crusaders @ Hilltop 5pm

North Central @ Liberty Center 5pm

Pettisville @ Fayette 5pm

Bryan @ Elida 5:00pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Defiance @ Archbold 5pm

Evergreen @ North Central 5pm

Swanton @ Otsego 5pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm

Montpelier @ Edon 5pm

Delta @ Fairview 5pm

TRACK & FIELD

Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Stryker @ Montpelier Early Bird Invite 4pm

Wauseon @ Otsego Relays 4:30pm

BOYS TENNIS

Ayersville @ Bryan 4pm

Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment
Leave A Reply