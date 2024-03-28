High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, March 28, 2024

VARSITY BASEBALL
Evergreen @ Otsego 4:45pm
Lake @ Swanton 5pm
Montpelier @ Edon 5pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 5pm
Fort Wayne Crusaders @ Hilltop 5pm
North Central @ Liberty Center 5pm
Pettisville @ Fayette 5pm
Bryan @ Elida 5:00pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Defiance @ Archbold 5pm
Evergreen @ North Central 5pm
Swanton @ Otsego 5pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm
Montpelier @ Edon 5pm
Delta @ Fairview 5pm
TRACK & FIELD
Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Stryker @ Montpelier Early Bird Invite 4pm
Wauseon @ Otsego Relays 4:30pm
BOYS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Bryan 4pm
Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm