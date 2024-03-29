High School Sports Scoreboard For March 28, 2024

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Wauseon 6 Napoleon 5
Defiance 5 Archbold 2
Evergreen 13 North Central 1 (6 innings)
Swanton 5 Otsego 3
Montpelier 13 Edon 2
VARSITY BASEBALL
Liberty Center 6 North Central 4
Bryan 13 Elida 2 (5 innings)
Otsego 12 Evergreen 2 (5 innings)
Napoleon 14 Wauseon 4
Montpelier 11 Edon 0
Lake 5 Swanton 3
Hilltop 9 Fort Wayne Crusaders 7
Pettisville 4 Fayette 1
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Ayersville 0
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Montpelier Early Bird Invite
TEAM SCORES: 1. Montpelier 168; 2. Fayette 87; 3. Hilltop 36; 4. Stryker 32; 5. N. Central 16
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Montpelier Early Bird Invite
TEAM SCORES: 1. Montpelier 130; 2. North Central 73; 3. Stryker 65; 4. Fayette 58; 5. Hilltop 19