Thursday, March 28, 2024
High School Sports Scoreboard For March 28, 2024

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Wauseon 6 Napoleon 5

Defiance 5 Archbold 2

Evergreen 13 North Central 1 (6 innings)

Swanton 5 Otsego 3

Montpelier 13 Edon 2

VARSITY BASEBALL

Liberty Center 6 North Central 4

Bryan 13 Elida 2 (5 innings)

Otsego 12 Evergreen 2 (5 innings)

Napoleon 14 Wauseon 4

Montpelier 11 Edon 0

Lake 5 Swanton 3

Hilltop 9 Fort Wayne Crusaders 7

Pettisville 4 Fayette 1

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Ayersville 0

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Montpelier Early Bird Invite

TEAM SCORES: 1. Montpelier 168; 2. Fayette 87; 3. Hilltop 36; 4. Stryker 32; 5. N. Central 16

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Montpelier Early Bird Invite

TEAM SCORES: 1. Montpelier 130; 2. North Central 73; 3. Stryker 65; 4. Fayette 58; 5. Hilltop 19

 

