NWOAL BASEBALL: Evergreen Cracks Win Column After Beating Delta, 13-0

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

DELTA (March 27, 2024) - Early spring baseball you can hear the same whiney complaints. It's too windy...my walk-up song didn't get played...our uniforms don't look cool...it's too cold to play.

On a 36 degree, mostly cloudy and windy day, Evergreen did what you should do if you don't like the conditions by making the game shorter with a 13-0, five-inning whitewash of Delta.

"It's early in the year and we struggled in our first time out offensively and we are a better hitting team than what we showed," Viking co...