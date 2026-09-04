Bernard L. Kuhn (1936 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Bernard Lee Kuhn, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, at Hillside Country Living, where he had been a resident.

Bernie was born Dec. 27, 1936, in Bryan, Ohio, to the late John Joseph Kuhn Jr. and Glada Edna (Beattie) Kuhn.

On April 12, 1980, he married Leisa Ann Hallock, and she survives. Bernie was a graduate of Bryan High School. Bernie was employed at Martin Sprocket and Gear as an inside sales representative for 16 years until his retirement.

Bernie attended Eastland Baptist Church, Bryan, Ohio. Bernie had a passion for woodworking. He was an avid Ohio State sports fan and Detroit Tigers fan. He also loved vintage cars and anything car-related.

Along with his wife Leisa, Bernie is survived by his three sons, Jeff Kuhn of Perrysburg, Ohio, David Kuhn of Lansing, Michigan, and Tony (Barb) Kuhn of Bryan, Ohio; five grandchildren, Danielle, Brian, Mitchell (Kayla), Joshua and Nolan (Liberty); and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Joni.

Visitation for Bernie will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Eastland Baptist Church, 1229 E. High St., Bryan, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Interment will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio. A funeral luncheon will be served at the church following the interment service.

Memorial contributions in honor of Bernie may be given to Eastland Baptist Church or the Williams County Humane Society. Online condolences and guest register may be given and signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Bernie’s family.