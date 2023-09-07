Thursday, September 7
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 7, 2023

BOYS GOLF

Bryan/Delta @ Evergreen 3pm

Swanton/Patrick Henry @ Liberty Center 4pm

Archbold @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Stryker @ Edon 4pm

Fayette @ Montpelier 4pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 4pm

North Central @ Holgate 4pm

GIRLS GOLF

Tinora @ Delta 3:30pm

Wauseon/Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm

Bryan @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

Antwerp @ Edgerton 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:45pm

Bryan @ Delta 4:45pm

Wauseon @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Fayette @ Edon 5:30pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Stryker 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Miller City @ Delta 5pm

Pettisville @ Wauseon 5pm

Northwood @ Evergreen 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Northwood 5pm

Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 7pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Maumee @ Archbold 4:30pm

Rossford @ Bryan 4:30pm

Bluffton @ Wauseon 5pm

 

