BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Springfield HS

No. 9 Evergreen vs. No. 13 Fairview 6pm

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Bryan HS

No. 4 Pettisville vs. No. 10 Edgerton 6pm

At Liberty Center HS

No. 9 Fayette vs. No. 11 Montpelier 6pm

VARSITY DIVING

Division II Diving Championships 9am (@ Canton)