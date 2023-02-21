Tuesday, February 21
News

HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Installation Of New Streetlight

No Comments4 Mins Read

NEW LIGHTING … Pictured is the  proposed location of a new streetlight. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The February 16, 2023 meeting started at 7:04 p.m. with roll call and the pledge of allegiance.

A movement to approve the minutes from the January 19th, 2023 meeting of council was unanimously approved.

Please login to view this news story.  Not currently a subscriber?  Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

Share.

Related Posts