Patrol Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash On Ohio Turnpike Near Maumee

Maumee- On February 20, 2023 at approximately 10:23 A.M., Troopers from the Swanton Post responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near mile post 60.3 in the City of Maumee, Lucas County, Ohio.

A 2014 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Carlos Antonio Alvarez, age 45, of Toledo was traveling west on Interstate 80.

Mr. Alvarez drove off the right side of the roadway down an embankment, struck a ditch and overturned coming to rest against a fence on its side.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Edna Marie Alvarez, age 72, of Toledo, Ohio.

The driver and passenger were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The driver and the passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by Perrysburg Township EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Maumee Fire, and Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS.