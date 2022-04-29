High School Sports Scoreboard For April 29th, 2022

SOFTBALL
Archbold 11 Delta 1 (5 innings)
Wauseon 2 Bryan 1 (8 innings)
Hilltop 12 Montpelier 5
Edgerton 13 Holgate 3 (6 innings)
Perrysburg 9 Evergreen 1
Fairview 10 Edon 0 (5 innings)
BASEBALL
Antwerp 17 Fayette 5 (5 innings)
Bryan 13 Wauseon 2 (5 innings)
Archbold 13 Delta 3 (6 innings)
Hilltop 3 Montpelier 0
Holgate 11 Edgerton 7 (8 innings)
Fairview 10 Edon 4
Blissfield (MI) 7 Evergreen 0
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Toledo Central Catholic 0
