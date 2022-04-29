High School Sports Scoreboard For April 29th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 29, 2022

News Article Views: 143

SOFTBALL

Archbold 11 Delta 1 (5 innings)

Wauseon 2 Bryan 1 (8 innings)

Hilltop 12 Montpelier 5

Edgerton 13 Holgate 3 (6 innings)

Perrysburg 9 Evergreen 1

Fairview 10 Edon 0 (5 innings)

BASEBALL

Antwerp 17 Fayette 5 (5 innings)

Bryan 13 Wauseon 2 (5 innings)

Archbold 13 Delta 3 (6 innings)

Hilltop 3 Montpelier 0

Holgate 11 Edgerton 7 (8 innings)

Fairview 10 Edon 4

Blissfield (MI) 7 Evergreen 0

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Toledo Central Catholic 0

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Scoreboard For April 29th, 2022"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*