Swanton Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Swanton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that has left one victim dead. On March 28, 2024 at approximately 5:49 p.m., the Swanton Police Department received a report of two injured individuals on South Main Street near Garfield Avenue, according to a press release from Swanton Police Chief John Trejo.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and located a vehicle pulled off the roadway on South Main Street. It was discovered that one of the male occupants was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second male occupant was detained and later transported to a local hospital for treatment. Swanton Fire and Rescue was also on scene.

The male individual with the apparent gunshot wound was pronounced deceased at the scene by Swanton EMS. The incident remains under investigation. Swanton police are asking anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the department.

On lookers who were at the scene spoke about what had taken place when the incident first took place, with some stating they were in the area when it happened. One such individual is Anthony Lewis.

Lewis explained that he was sitting in his living room and saw the blue truck fly past his house. He went outside and saw an older gentleman doing CPR and yelling for help.

The police then arrived and placed a member of the vehicle in handcuffs. Lewis also explained that the man taken into custody had blood on him and was limping.