High School Sports Scoreboard For September 23, 2025

GIRLS GOLF

DIVISION II SECTIONALS (@ Auglaize)

Top 3 teams and 3 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Districts

TEAMS SCORES: *1. Montpelier 373; *2. Napoleon 381; *3. Wayne Trace 383; 4. Tinora 399; T5. Miller City 405, Patrick Henry 405; 7. Lincolnview 407; 8. Ayersville 411; 9. Paulding 445; 10. Parkway 455; 11. Hicksville 461; 12. Ottoville 463; 13. Antwerp 469

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Adelaida Gill (Tinora) 86, Aleyah Keeley (Hicksville) 89; Anna Lammers (Miller City) 89

DIVISION II SECTIONALS (@ Ironwood)

Top 3 teams and 3 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Districts

TEAMS SCORES: *1. Archbold 341; *2. Wauseon 348; *3. Otsego 389; 4. Delta 401; 5. Evergreen 419; 6. Genoa 421; 7. Woodmore 422; 8. Swanton 444; 9. Lake 457; 10. Eastwood 464; 11. Rossford 470; 12. Gibsonburg 512

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: MacKenzie Grahn (Delta) 88; Sophie Eustace (North Central) 90; Aubree Perdew (Delta) 93

VOLLEYBALL

BBC

Hilltop 3, Montpelier 0

North Central 3, Fayette 0

Pettisville 3, Edon 1

Stryker 3, Holgate 1

NWOAL

Wauseon 3, Delta 2

Patrick Henry 3, Liberty Center 0

Archbold 3, Evergreen 0

Swanton 3, Bryan 0

GMC

Paulding 3, Edgerton 0

Tinora 3, Wayne Trace 0

Fairview 3, Antwerp 0

Ayersville 3, Hicksville 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold 4, Continental 0

Evergreen 5, Otsego 2

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan 1, Wauseon 0 – suspended due to lightning (resumption date TBD)

Swanton 2, Evergreen 0

Delta 5, Liberty Center 1

Pettisville 2, Emmanuel Christian 2