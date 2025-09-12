Highway Patrol Investigating Double Fatal Crash On Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road

PRESS RELEASE – On September 12, 2025, at approximately 10:00 A.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 87 and the Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road (Township Road 12), in Paulding County.

A 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by Cody M. Motycka, age 33, of Van Wert, was traveling south on County Road 87. A 2024 Peterbilt dump truck, driven by Kevin S. Halliwill, age 53, of Scott, was traveling west on the Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road (TR 12).

The Ford failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Peterbilt. The Peterbilt rolled and Mr. Halliwill was ejected. Mr. Motycka and Mr. Halliwill were both pronounced deceased on scene.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Van Wert County EMA, Scott EMS, Van Wert Fire Department, Hague’s Towing, and Gideon’s Towing.

Mr. Halliwill was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists always wear a seat belt. The crash remains under