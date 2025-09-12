Four County Career Center Marks 9/11 With Student-Led Remembrance Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

REMEMBERING 9/11 … Four County Career Center observed the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a solemn, student-led ceremony Thursday morning that honored the lives lost, recognized the courage of first responders, and reflected on the nation’s resilience. The program, organized by Mrs. Tonya Fisher and Mr. Brad Strickland, featured participation from the school’s Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement students. Additional contributions from Mr. Zwyer and Khristopher Alspaugh added a special touch to the tribute. Local service men and women were also in attendance, underscoring the ongoing strength and sacrifice found in public service.