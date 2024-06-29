William Henry “Bill” Butler Jr., age 51, of Hillsdale, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Hillsdale Hospital.

He was born January 16, 1973, in Oakland, California to William and Joyce “Cindy” (Wilhelmina) Butler Sr.

Bill married Sarah McCavit on October 1, 2011, and she survives.

Bill graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1991 and he was formerly employed at Bailey Factory in Hillsdale.

For over twenty years, Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard, serving overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom and later working as a recruiter.

He had a great passion for police work and was currently employed as a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Bill also was the broker-owner and realtor for Pure Realty Team, Hillsdale Real Estate affiliate.

Bill lived his life in service to others, always willing to lend a helping hand and showing up for those he loved.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, working out, traveling with his family, trips to the casino, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Sarah Butler, Bill is survived by five children, Devon Butler of Frontier, Kylee (James) Mallison of Hillsdale, and Teagan, Trigg, and Tatum Butler, all of Hillsdale; two grandchildren, Sage and Allie Mallison; his parents, Bill and Cindy Butler of Pittsford; and one sister, Christy (Josh Wainscott) Butler of Hillsdale.

Funeral services for William “Bill” Butler Jr. will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Hillsdale College Christ Chapel with Jeremiah J. Hodshire officiating.0

Interment with military honors will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM and from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Hillsdale Assembly of God Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bill and Sarah Butler account at Fifth Third Bank or the Deputy Bill Butler Family Fund c/o the Hillsdale County Community Foundation.