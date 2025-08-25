Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash On Ohio Turnpike

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Swanton Post is currently investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles that occurred on August 24, 2025 at approximately 12:19 am.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 77 in Woodville Township, Sandusky County.

A 2014 Ford Mustang, operated by Blade Campbell, 20, Sandusky OH, was traveling eastbound in the right lane when he struck the rear of a 2000 International tractor-trailer, operated by Roderick Rife, 69, Sterling Heights MI.

After striking the rear of the 2000 international tractor-trailer, the 2014 Ford Mustang went into the middle lane and struck a 2025 Ford Bronco, operated by William Evans, 47, University Heights OH.

The 2014 Ford Mustang and the 2000 International tractor-trailer went off the left side of the roadway striking the concrete median wall. The 2000 International tractor-trailer caught fire.

Roderick Rife succumbed to his injuries. Blade Campbell was transported to Mercy St. Vincent hospital with non-life threating injuries and William Evans had no injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Woodville Township Fire Department, Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, Harris-Elmore Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, and Madison Motor Service.

The Ohio Turnpike was shut down both eastbound and westbound for approximately an hour and then the right lanes were opened to allow traffic to get by. The crash remains under investigation.