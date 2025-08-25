Northwest State To Host “Alumni Nite” Event At Fulton County Fair

PRESS RELEASE – Calling all Fulton County NSCC alumni! The Northwest State Community College Alumni Association will host an “Alumni Nite” event at the Fulton County Fair (Wauseon) for Fulton County NSCC alumni. The event will take place in the Industrial Building from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2nd.

NSCC alumni from Fulton County are invited to visit the Alumni Association table to reconnect with Northwest State and learn what their Community College has been up to since they graduated!

Once our alumni check in, they will receive coupons for one FREE sandwich from the Beef Producers or Pork Producers, plus one shake from the Dairy Producers. Please note: Entry to the fair is not included for this special Alumni event.

There will be a fun STEM-related activity for the kids, and the NSCC Admissions team will be represented, providing information on taking classes at Northwest State for future students!

As a bonus, Northwest State Community College is sponsoring the FREE Butterfly Exhibit Saturday through Wednesday, on the north end in the horseshoe pitching area.

Additional information on this special Alumni event is available on NSCC social media, as well as at https://northweststate.edu/alumni/. You can also email alumni@northweststate.edu with any questions.