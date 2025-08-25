Sue Steiner (1943 – 2025)

(Retired Elementary Teacher At Pettisville Schools)

Sue Ann (Short) Steiner, age 82, of Archbold, passed away August 23, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was a devoted educator who taught 2nd and 3rd grade at Pettisville Schools for 30 years before retiring in 1998.

Following retirement, she continued to share her love of learning as a reading intervention specialist with Pettisville Schools for three additional years.

A graduate of Archbold High School, she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Adrian College. Faith was central to her life, and she was an active member of St. John’s Christian Church, where she participated in many activities, including the GIF Gals (Gals in Faith), served as an offering assistant, and was a former Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer “Bill” Short and Lodema “Jane” (Spiess) Short; her husband of 27 years, Carl Steiner (March 14, 1977), who passed away on September 27, 2011; and her husband of 13 years, Merlin (Mert) Kinsman (November 17, 2007), who passed away on September 28, 2021.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Sharon) Leininger of Maumee, and Neil (Kimm) Leininger of Chardon; three stepsons, Rodney (Joyce) Kinsman, Lynn (Kim) Kinsman, and Mike Kinsman, all of Archbold; five grandchildren, Brooke, Gavin, Brendan, Darby and Raegann Leininger; and nine step-grandchildren, Brady Rable, Matthew, Adam, Neila (Dillion) Branderhorst, Mason, Jenae, Kaelyn, Rayne and Adison Kinsman.

She treasured and was deeply proud of her family and grandchildren and loved to watch them play sports and show their animals.

Sue enjoyed spending summer days at the lake, finding joy as she watched Neil and Jeff, their friends and their families, spend time on the water creating memories.

She loved to play games, including Rummy Cube, Wizard, and Phase 10 and was often the winner. She was a devoted fan of Archbold athletics and will be greatly missed in the bleachers during the coming seasons.

In addition to her dedication to teaching and her church, she also enjoyed traveling, shopping, and going out to dinner with friends. Her warmth, faith, and love for others will be remembered by all who knew her.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 10:30 am at St. John’s Christian Church with Rev. Erich Christman officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift in Sue’s memory be made to St. John’s Christian Church – Memorial Fund.