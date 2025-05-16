Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Hit-skip Crash In Williams County

Northwest Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on May 15, 2025, that occurred at approximately 7:25 P.M. The crash occurred at the intersection of US-20 and County Road 4 in Northwest Township, Williams County.

Robert McDiarmid, age 63, of Montpelier, Ohio, was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on US-20. An unknown dark colored vehicle was northbound on County Road 4 and failed to yield at the posted stop sign. McDiarmid swerved to avoid the vehicle and ran off the south side of US-20. The unknown dark colored vehicle fled the scene.

McDiarmid was taken by Parkview LifeFlight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana with serious injuries. McDiarmid was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking additional information regarding the identity of the dark colored vehicle. It is unknown if the vehicle sustained any damage. If you have any information regarding the crash, please contact the Defiance Post.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by Williams County Emergency Medical Services, Northwest Township Fire and Rescue and Hutch’s Towing. The roadway was closed for approximately 45 minutes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to always wear safety belts, and to never drive impaired or distracted.

The crash remains under investigation.