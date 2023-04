The Hillsdale County (MI) Sheriff’s Department asks the public to be on the lookout for a stolen Hillsdale City Department of Public Works truck. The license plate on the vehicle is 033X754 and is navy blue in color.

It is a 2008 Chevy 2500 work truck with a #4 on the front fender. It is a single cab long bed with an amber beacon light on the top.

It has a City of Hillsdale Michigan crest on both driver and passenger side doors. If you see this truck, please call 911.