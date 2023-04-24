William Steinke (1967-2023)

William E. Steinke, age 56, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.

He was born in Kendallville, IN on March 6, 1967 to the late Bruce Steinke who passed away in 2000 and Carol (Dalton) Steinke who survives.

William graduated from Fremont High School in Indiana. Some of his fondest hobbies centered around his enjoyment of the lake, especially Baw Beese Lake in Hillsdale, MI; where he enjoyed fishing, boating and barbecuing.

William is survived by his mother, Carol Steinke of Fremont, IN; children, Brandon Steinke of Blaine, Minnesota; daughters, Jennifer (Zachary Gustinis) Steinke of White Lake, Michigan and Casey (Zachary Dietl) Steinke of Ft. Wayne, IN; sister, Wendy Zehender of Delta; granddaughter, Madison Rae and nieces, Mariah Zehender and Lindsey Zehender.

Cremation services are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service honoring William’s life will be held at a later date.

