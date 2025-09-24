Local Man Honored With G.O.A.T. Martial Arts Award

PRESS RELEASE – Steven M. Franz, Kyoshi, a multi-time world martial arts champion, 7th Degree Black Belt, and highly respected mentor, has been awarded the prestigious G.O.A.T. Martial Arts Award—one of the highest honors within the international martial arts community.

Franz, a 46-year veteran of the martial arts, received the award during the annual gala held August 14–16 at the Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro, Texas.

The G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) Award recognizes lifelong martial artists who have made significant global contributions through teaching, leadership, community service, and upholding the highest standards of martial excellence.

This year’s honorees represented over 25 U.S. states as well as Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and Israel.

Franz’s martial arts journey spans more than four decades, beginning in childhood. His career has earned him international recognition for his competitive spirit, multiple world titles, and widespread influence through his publications on various social media presences.

Since 1991, he has inspired thousands of students by teaching authentic Okinawan Karate in his dojos located in Bryan, Ohio, and Auburn, Indiana.

“This is an unexpected and amazing honor to be recognized among such prestigious members of the council,” Franz said.

“Karate has given me a life built with purpose—helping others experience the same great benefits I have received through years of dedicated study.

“It is truly a gift from God to give back to my communities by shaping lives, young and old, into strong, focused, and capable individuals.”

Grand Master Lawrence Arthur, 10th Degree Black Belt and Head of the Council, added:

“The legacy of martial artists such as Kyoshi Franz speaks loudly throughout the world. The G.O.A.T. Award honors a life of mastery and influence.”

Honorees were nominated by peers and selected by the Grand Masters Council based on merit, legacy, and their embodiment of Kaizen—the lifelong pursuit of growth and improvement in the martial arts.

For more information about Kyoshi Steven M. Franz and his dojos, visit www.franzkarate.com