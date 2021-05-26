Donald Rigelman (1932-2021)

Donald Eugene Rigelman, age 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 1:38 P.M. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Evergreen Health Care Facility, Montpelier, Ohio. Mr. Rigelman was a veteran of the United States Army and received a Purple Heart from being injured during the Korean War.

He was an inspector at Metaldyne in Edon, Ohio, for 39 years prior to his retirement and was a member of the Nettle Lake United Brethren Church. Donald and his wife, Judy, enjoyed spending winters down in Florida at Lake Panasoffkee.

While in Florida, he enjoyed walking on the Withlacoochee State Trail, taking boat rides on the Chassahowitzka River and watching the manatees and dolphins.

Donald Rigelman was born on July 8, 1932, in Northwest Township, Ohio, the son of Harmon S. and Hazel E. (Mann) Rigelman. He married Judith Stickney on February 12, 1961, in Camden, Michigan, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Gregory (Renee Mettle) Rigelman, of St. Charles, Missouri, and David Rigelman, of Tampa, Florida; one granddaughter, Jessica (and fiancé, Jeff Dixon) Rigelman, of Fircrest, Washington; and two great-grandsons, Justin & Joshua Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Leroy & Harmon Rigelman.

Graveside services with military rites will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Camden Cemetery, Camden, with Pastor Mike Wilder officiating.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Nettle Lake United Brethren Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.