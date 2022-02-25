Hilltop Elementary School Announces Kindergarten Screening 2022-2023

Facebook

Hilltop Elementary School kindergarten screening for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year will take place April 13 & 14. All children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2022, are eligible for kindergarten.

To register your child for a screening appointment on-line go to www.hilltop.k12.oh.us.

The kindergarten registration form can be found by selecting the parents tab, quick links or elementary school. The registration deadline is April 6.

On the day of your child’s kindergarten screening appointment, please bring the following items:

1. Your child’s certified birth certificate

2. Immunization record (must be up-to-date prior to the first day of school)

3. Custody papers (if applicable)

All items will be copied the day of the screening so that you may take the originals home. A custodial parent/guardian is required to attend the screening with their child to complete the registration process.

For questions regarding kindergarten registration/screenings, please call 419-924-2365 ext. 2350.

Hilltop Elementary will also house a preschool unit which will be operated by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. The preschool is for students ages 3-5.

The early childhood and development screenings will be held March 7 and April 4. If interested, please call 567-444-4818 for additional information.