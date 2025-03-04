Hilltop Elementary School Schedules Kindergarten Screening For 2025-2026

PRESS RELEASE – Hilltop Elementary School kindergarten screening for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year will take place April 16 & 17.

All children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2025, are eligible for kindergarten. To register your child for a screening appointment on-line go to www.hilltopcadets.org or download the Hilltop Schools app on your phone, then click on the kindergarten registration form link or scan the QR code.

Appointment time slots are on a first come, first serve basis. The registration deadline is April 10. On the day of your child’s kindergarten screening appointment, please bring the following items:

1. Your child’s certified birth certificate.