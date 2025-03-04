Challenging The Stigma Event At Bryan Main Library

PRESS RELEASE – “Challenging the Stigma ‘’, a special event brought to you by Williams County Public Library, Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and The Ability Center, will be returning for another evening of combating the stigmas associated with disabilities.

Held on Friday, March 21st at the Bryan Main Library, this year will have an open house format from 4pm to 6pm for you to discover services and organizations in Williams County that champion disability awareness in our community.

While at the event learn about the C pen reader from Dan Bell, discover “We Be Book’N”, a book club for adults with disabilities facilitated by WCPL Catalog Manager, Jonell Combs, and hear the parent story of Laura Cole (mother of Mary Cole).

Soaring Arts Studio will have a Make and Take craft to pick up, along with screen printing onsite by Mary Cole.