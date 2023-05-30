Hilltop High School Celebrates Class Of 2023

By: Amy Wendt
On Sunday, May 28, thirty-four graduates from the Hilltop Class of 2023 received their diplomas at the 139th Hilltop High School Commencement.
Instead of prelude music, family and friends were treated to a slide show, showcasing memorable photos of the graduates throughout their growth and transformation.
