Pettisville FFA Members Attend 99th National FFA Convention

LUNCH IN INDIANAPOLIS … From the front left side around to the front right side, Bailey Booth, Elaina Lugbill, Hannah Fox, Paige Powell, Carter Beck, Alec Genter, Ames Genter, Kaleb Wyse, Khail Bieber, Maggie Ripke and Ali Genter all sit down for an amazing lunch and dessert at Harry & Izzy’s in downtown Indianapolis.

NATIONAL CONVENTION … The Pettisville FFA chapter recently attended the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back row, left to right: Maggie Ripke, Hannah Fox, Ali Genter, Bailey Booth, Carter Beck and Kaleb Wyse; front row, left to right: Alec Genter, Ames Genter, Paige Powell, Elaina Lugbill and Khail Bieber.

PETTISVILLE — On Oct. 21-24, 2026, eleven Pettisville FFA members attended the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. While in the city, members explored careers, talked to well-known agriculture companies and shopped at the expo center. They then attended sessions at the Colts’ home field, Lucas Oil Stadium. They also explored agricultural companies outside of the city.

Wednesday was filled with the career expo and Topgolf. On Thursday, members attended convention sessions where they heard from keynote speakers and national officers and saw many individuals earn awards. Members also attended leadership workshops, explored agriscience fair projects from across the country and attended career development event finals for the top teams in the nation.

On Friday, members attended the first session of the day, where they heard a message from the President of the United States via video. After the session, they headed out of the city on an industry tour of Reproduction Specialty Group (RSG), a reproductive company for goats and sheep. The tour included viewing sheep from other countries, learning about genetic storage and seeing how various breeding techniques are done via surgery at the facility. Later that night, members attended the Three Hills Rodeo, where they watched bareback and saddle riding as well as bull riding.

On Saturday morning, two Pettisville High School graduates and FFA members, Jayden Bleikamp and Karter Zachrich, received their American Degrees. It is the highest degree an FFA member can receive, and only about 1% of members earn the recognition for their continuous dedication to the organization and their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Both walked across the national stage, and the chapter is very proud of them for reaching this milestone in their FFA journeys.

Overall, the Pettisville FFA chapter had a wonderful experience at the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo and looks forward to returning for the 100th next year in Indianapolis.

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