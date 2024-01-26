Doris Shoup (1930 – 2024)

(Teacher In Bryan & Edgerton)

Doris M. Shoup, age 93, left this world on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus.

Doris was a teacher for 30 years. She taught 4th Grade in Bryan for five years and 3rd grade in Edgerton for 23 years until her retirement in 1989.

She was a member of Trinity Bible Church in Edgerton and was a life member of the Retired Teachers Association of Williams County and Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

Doris was born on June 29, 1930 in Delaware Township, Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of Leroy and Evelyn (Sprow) Kretzer.

Doris was a graduate of Sherwood-Delaware High School and Defiance College. She married Greeley D. “Babe” Shoup on July 22, 1952, in Defiance County, Ohio, and preceded her in death on July 16, 2004.

Doris is survived by her daughters, LuAnn (William) Boyer, of Archbold and Lynda (Joseph) Mack, of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Kirsten (Mike) Ruby, Erik (Mary) Boyer and Anthony Mack; 6 great-grandchildren and sister, Illa Rush.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Donald Kretzer; brothers-in-law, David Rush and Jon Shoup and sisters-in-law, Ruth Kretzer and Ilo Jeanette Shoup.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Bible Church, Edgerton with Pastor Matt Brown officiating. Visitation will be held in the church one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Private burial will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Doris’ arrangements are under the care of Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Edgerton Area Foundation G.D. Shoup Memorial Scholarship Fund. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.