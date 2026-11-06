Ronald “Ron” P. Neuenschwander Sr. (1947 – 2026)

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(Wauseon Resident; Avid Fisherman & Fish Fry Host) Ronald “Ron” Paul Neuenschwander Sr., age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2026, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, surrounded by the family he loved so dearly. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on February 15, 1947, to the late Lowell J. Neuenschwander and Velma (Paul) Neuenschwander. Ron graduated from Delta High School, and on July 5, 1969, he married Celia J. Lindsay in Lenoir, North Carolina. Together, they shared 57 years of marriage, a lifetime of love, and many wonderful memories along the way. Celia was his partner through all of life’s adventures, and together they built a family and a life they could be proud of.

Ron was a hardworking man who enjoyed keeping busy. His working years began in the furniture industry in Lenoir, North Carolina, before he moved into electrical work. He eventually became an owner and operator, spending many years driving truck for various companies before retiring. No matter the job, Ron took pride in his work and in providing for his family.

When he wasn’t working, Ron was happiest enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and loved camping and boating, making the most of time spent outside. In his younger years, he also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Ron had a special way of bringing people together, and one thing family and friends will surely remember was his talent for putting on the best fish fries. Those meals were about more than just good food; they were a chance to gather, visit, laugh, and enjoy one another’s company. Ron treasured those moments, and the memories made around them will be cherished for years to come.

Above all, Ron loved his family and the time he shared with them. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a family who will miss him more than words can express.

He is survived by his loving wife, Celia J. Neuenschwander; son, Paul (Pam) Neuenschwander of Wauseon; stepdaughter, Alison (Todd) Wilkerson of Hoover, Alabama; brothers, Robert, Rick, and Randy (Jean) Neuenschwander; sisters, Cathy Sherman and Cheryl (John) Fitch; grandchildren, Bryse Neuenschwander, Nicole McDonald, Britzi (Aaron) Neuenschwander, and Nathanial Cuellar; great-grandchildren, Isabel Cuellar, Wyatt and Gabriella Gartner, Brantley Miller, and Briella and Scarlett Smith; along with many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Lowell and Velma Neuenschwander, Ron was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David Sherman; sister-in-law, Kris Neuenschwander; nephew, Michael Neuenschwander; and niece, Ciara Neuenschwander.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Zion Church of Wauseon, 4533 Co. Rd. 11, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, where a memorial service celebrating Ron’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon. A fellowship lunch will follow the service. Pastor Eli Koehler will be officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Zion Church of Wauseon Missions, 4533 Co. Rd. 11, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, in Ron’s memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.