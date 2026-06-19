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Historic Reflection: 1900 – Stump Removal

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Tree stump removal near Metamora, Ohio, in 1900 using a horse-powered derrick.STUMP … Tree stump removal was a laborious task in 1900, as shown here near Metamora. Thank you to the Fulton County Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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