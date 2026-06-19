HONOR ROLL … The World War II Service Men’s Honor Roll on the northwest corner of the Williams County courthouse grounds in Bryan was formally dedicated. The Honor Roll consisted of three large wooden display boards with an American eagle emblem over the center panel, topped by a U.S. flag. The names of local servicemen and servicewomen serving during World War II were listed on the Honor Roll. At the time of the Honor Roll dedication, approximately 1,500 names were listed. By June 1944, more than 2,100 names were included on the Honor Roll. In November 1947, following the end of World War II, the Williams County Honor Roll Association decided to remove the Honor Roll. This colorized vintage image of the World War II Service Men’s Honor Roll is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives. Do you have a Williams County historic photo you would like to share? Email publisher@thevillagereporter.com.
Historic Reflection: 1943 – World War II Honor Roll
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